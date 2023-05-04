News release by Indiana Department of Education:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Educational Excellence Awards. Up to $5 million in awards will be granted to schools to celebrate their progress and achievement in supporting student excellence and growth.

Award winners will be honored at the second annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala in Indianapolis on Friday, September 8. Additionally, the event will spotlight the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year, Indiana’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipients, and other dedicated educators from across the state.

“We are excited to continue celebrating the incredible work of Indiana’s educators at the second annual Educational Excellence Awards Gala this fall,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Our educators inspire and guide our students to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom, and our team will continue to elevate the work of educators who are making a positive impact on the lives of students each and every day.”

The 2023 Educational Excellence Awards will be presented to schools that are making significant progress toward improving achievement for all Indiana students. The size of each financial award will be based on the respective school’s total student population. To be considered for one of the categories below, schools and individuals can complete a nomination form here by Friday, June 9. All accredited schools are eligible.

Excellence in STEM Award

This award will recognize an individual school that has expanded access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities for all students.

Excellence in Leading and Learning Award

This award will recognize an individual school that provides high-quality professional learning support for educators.

Excellence in Early Literacy Award

This award will recognize an individual school that has established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills, specifically.

Excellence in Student Pathways

This award will recognize an individual school that prioritizes access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships.

Excellence in Community Collaboration

This award will recognize an individual school that is maximizing support for students through strategic collaboration with local and state partners.

Excellence in Academic Gains

This award will recognize an individual school that has made the most progress in improving achievement for all students.

Excellence in College Readiness

This award will recognize an individual school that has demonstrated a commitment to helping students earn a credential of value before graduating high school.

Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities

This award will recognize an individual school or district that is transformative in its holistic approach to prepare students for their future, including a focus on literacy, STEM, and college and career readiness.

The first-ever Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala in September 2022 awarded nearly $4.6 million to schools across the state. School awards are funded through the state’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

More information about the awards below can be found here.