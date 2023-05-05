The Michigan City Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page Thursday about the Tara Stevens investigation:

“The Michigan City Police Department would like to clarify a recent Facebook post regarding the investigation of Tara Stevens. Since September 12th, 2020, the Michigan City Police Department has been diligently investigating the hit and run accident which took the life of Tara Stevens. Although the Michigan City Police Department’s Traffic Division has followed up on all tips received on this case, none of the information has led to a possible suspect. On March 3rd, 2023 the investigating officer responsible for this case (Capt. Jeff Loniewski) retired after 26 years of honorable service with the Michigan City Police Department to pursue another position within city government. At that time this case was transferred to Cpl. Brian Wright. Cpl. Wright will continue to investigate all tips received. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to contact Cpl. Wright at (219)874-3221.”