Wednesday during the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined U.S. Senator Todd Young, Purdue University President Mung Chiang and leaders from Belgium-based imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, to announce a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly advance research and development in Indiana’s semiconductor sector.

“Indiana is securing unprecedented economic momentum right now, particularly in advanced manufacturing, propelled by the strategic partnerships we have built as we continue to strengthen our growing semiconductor ecosystem,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Imec is a global leader for research and technological development, and we are proud to partner with them, alongside our top ranked Purdue University, by formalizing the discussions and collaborations already taking place, facilitating the further exchange of ideas and providing the necessary support to power cutting-edge, next-generation microelectronic R&D in the U.S. with Indiana at the center.”

“The MOU outlines financial support and a framework for revolutionary trans-Atlantic cooperation toward research and development in the semiconductor sector,” the Indiana Economic Development Corporation said in a news release.

Each institution will provide significant investment per year over the course of the five-year agreement.

“The partnership focuses on bringing together world-class expertise and state-of-the-art technology with the exchange of students, faculty and professionals between Indiana and Belgium to foster further collaborative research and innovation capacity,” the IEDC said.

“Indiana has the workforce, institutional partnerships, geography and natural resources which enable us to be a leader in the semiconductor space,” said Sec. Chambers. “In the last 20 months, we have secured incredible momentum in this future-focused sector – a critically important industry for our national security – and announced foundational semiconductor investments throughout the state. Today’s announcement is a direct result of our strategy and commitment to further position Indiana as a leader in reinvigorating and bolstering U.S. semiconductor capacity through leading-edge technology and R&D, with the intention of growing and scaling this work through additional funding based on the findings of this initial phase in the partnership.”

“This one-of-a-kind trans-Atlantic partnership connects one of the world’s most respected R&D firms with one of the world’s most respected universities. I’m pleased imec, Purdue and the state of Indiana are collaborating in this endeavor,” said Sen. Young.

“Purdue University and the state of Indiana have become the heart of the silicon heartland. Purdue is the most visible and forward-leaning university in the U.S. in semiconductor degrees program, in research innovation to rewrite the economic equation of on-shoring fabs and packaging, in industry partnership with over 20 leading companies, and in national leadership in CHIPS for America’s execution,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang. “Today we mark a milestone for semiconductor collaboration between the U.S. and Europe, by forming the R&D partnership with imec: the best example of successful collaboration across universities, companies and the government. We warmly welcome the imec ecosystem to the home of America’s top 4 engineering and top 5 patent-receiving university.”

“This MOU signed with Purdue University holds great significance for imec. It provides us with a unique opportunity to act as a major catalyst of worldwide semiconductor R&D in collaboration with a world-class American research university. This collaboration between these two R&D powerhouses from the U.S. and Europe underscores my strong conviction that international collaboration in semiconductor research and development is imperative for expediting progress by building on our strengths and innovating faster together. Advocating and executing on that spirit of collaboration is what imec is all about and we look forward to working with Purdue to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the U.S and Europe,” said imec CEO Luc Van den hove.