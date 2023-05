STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close State Road 39 between State Road 8 and C.R. 50 S on or after Friday, May 12.

State Road 39 will be closed for approximately 10 days for a small structure replacement at Prettyman Ditch.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 8, U.S. 35 and State Road 10.