News release by Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (Friday, May 5, 2023):

INDIANAPOLIS—Leaders from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) today celebrated the completion of the rollout of My Healthy Baby, the state’s obstetrical navigator program that is designed to improve health outcomes for both mother and baby. The program is an initiative of Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every mother and every baby has the opportunity to achieve their best health outcome, and I’m so proud of the work our teams have done to bring this to every county across the state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Thanks to our partners in every corner of the state, we are meeting Hoosiers where they are and helping our youngest residents celebrate the first of many birthdays.”

Launched in January 2020, My Healthy Baby is a partnership between IDOH, FSSA and the Indiana Department of Child Services that connects pregnant women who are enrolled in Medicaid with free home visiting services and support in their communities during their pregnancy and throughout their baby’s first year of life. Since its inception, the program has referred more than 12,000 women to local support through programs such as Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Families.

“Improving the health of women and children takes a village, and My Healthy Baby allows us to leverage partnerships at the state and local levels to achieve those goals,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Bringing this program to our 92nd county is a proud moment for Indiana because it means we are meeting pregnant women where they live, with the resources they need to have healthier pregnancies and support them through that critical first year of their baby’s life. I am incredibly grateful to our legislators for funding this program and to all the home visiting providers across the state who make a difference for the women who participate.”

Rusyniak noted that the program provides essential connections that make it easier to navigate needs such as nutrition, childcare and issues such as treatment for substance use disorder.

“At the heart of My Healthy Baby is prevention, because having someone you trust come beside you before, during and after your delivery not only allows them to address immediate risks and concerns, but to prevent future problems,” Rusyniak said. “Alongside My Healthy Baby, we launched the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program in Medicaid to make sure that our home visiting navigators have the tools and managed care partners to help moms get into recovery and stay in recovery. In our first year, 275 women participated successfully.”

Eligible women can be referred to My Healthy Baby by a provider or can refer themselves by visiting www.myhealthybabyindiana.com or calling 844-624-6667.