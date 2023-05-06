LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — TR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) has announced that in an effort to reduce commuter impacts, there will be an advancement in the construction schedule for the Exit 10 Eastbound Exit Ramp closure.

The exit ramp will now be closed from May 31-Aug. 6 as opposed to the original schedule of July 5-Aug. 31.

This schedule advancement will allow an acceleration of other work to avoid delays as the year progresses, the ITRCC said.

The previously established detour routes still apply. Patrons will be urged to use Exit 5 and take US-41 S to 312 eastbound. If patrons miss the Exit 5 route, they will need to use Exit 17 and use US-12/20 westbound to work back west.

To expedite the overall project schedule, the majority of construction will occur Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT), the ITRCC said.