Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of consumer protection concerns for products recalled in April.

Rokita’s office says this is the time to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased the recalled items.

“The weather is heating up, and that means more time for fun outdoor activities,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Make sure your kids’ toys are working correctly and safely. Hoosier parents shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”