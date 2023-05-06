Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of consumer protection concerns for products recalled in April. 

Rokita’s office says this is the time to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased the recalled items.

“The weather is heating up, and that means more time for fun outdoor activities,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Make sure your kids’ toys are working correctly and safely. Hoosier parents shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”  

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:  

Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids 

Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA 

Children’s Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers 

Children’s Robes from Goumi   

Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner 

Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja 

Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano 

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading 

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading 

Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces 

DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products 

DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker 

 

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice.

Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  

To view recalls issued prior to April, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website 