PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will begin an intersection improvement project at State Road 49 and Indian Boundary Road on or after Monday, May 15.

Work will begin in the northwest and northeast quadrants of the intersection for traffic signal improvements and pavement widening, with the right turn lane from southbound State Road 49 to westbound Indian Boundary Road and the right turn lane from westbound Indian Boundary Road to northbound State Road 49 closed. During phase two, work will move to the southwest and southeast quadrants for traffic signal modifications, concrete work, and pavement placement.

An intersection improvement project with added turn lanes at State Road 49 and Gateway Boulevard is also in phase one, which consists of widening at the southwest quadrant and signal improvements for the intersection. Phase two will include milling and paving in the southwest quadrant of southbound State Road 49 at the Indiana Toll Road entrance, and phase three will be widening southbound State Road 49 for an added left turn lane.

Access at these two intersections will be maintained, but motorists should be prepared for delays during peak times and may wish to seek alternate routes. Construction will be ongoing through early September with changing traffic patterns at these locations.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.