STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close U.S. 421 between State Road 10 and C.R. W 900 S/C.R. W 800 N on or after Monday, May 15.

U.S. 421 will be closed through late May for a small structure replacement over West Arm Scholtz Ditch. INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 14, State Road 49 and State Road 10.

The start date for this closure is dependent on the reopening of a current closure on State Road 49 between State Road 14 and State Road 10.