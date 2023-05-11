LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning Inc. will have lane closures on State Road 104 between County Road S 675 E and County Line Road for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Monday, May 15.

High friction surface treatment will be applied to curves on State Road 104 at County Road 525 S and Kankakee Road. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.