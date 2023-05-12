A newly expanded electronic medical records tool, eCheck-In, is giving Franciscan Health patients the time-saving convenience of completing registration check-ins electronically.

With eCheck-In — part of Franciscan Health’s electronic medical records system, Epic — patients can experience less time in the waiting room and more meaningful, productive time with medical staff and their providers.

Patients will receive a text before the scheduled appointment reminding them to complete eCheck-In. With just one click, all patients, including those without a MyChart account, can use eCheck-In for their upcoming visits.

“We are excited to expand the eCheck-In services to our patients,” said Annette Kopp, system director for patient access at Franciscan Alliance. “With eCheck-In, both patients and registrars can identify and resolve registration concerns prior to the patient’s arrival. Franciscan Health patients can spend less time at registration by checking in where it is convenient for them with the advanced eCheck-In approach.”

Franciscan Health’s patient-centered registration process accommodates higher volumes of patients without longer lines or changes in front desk staffing. By using their smart phones, patients can start registering at home, in the car or anywhere they would like with eCheck-In and finish at the office after arrival. A registrar will be available to answer questions at the front desk.

The eCheck-In method allows patients to confirm appointments, update medications, pharmacy and medical history, verify or update insurance and other personal information, including pay the copay.

“At Franciscan Health, we feel strongly about our productive partnership with our patients as they navigate their health care,” said Michele Pryzdia, administrative director for the engagement center at Franciscan Health and patient access for Franciscan Physician Network and Specialty Physicians of Illinois. “Creating a simpler approach for appointment check-ins with the advanced system helps us to make registration more efficient than ever and reduce any delays to care.”

Pryzdia said expanding eCheck-In services is focused on the patient, “spending more productive, focused time with their provider, creating quicker health-driven solutions.”

Kopp added that Franciscan Health patients will see additional electronic tools being introduced in the coming months that will allow patients more control over scheduling, with the capability of changing and moving their appointments to meet their health care needs.

“At Franciscan Health, we are always researching best practices,” Kopp said. “This expansion of our check in process is one way that helps both the patients and providers.”