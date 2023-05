Having obtained a “generous” donation from the Duneland Exchange Club, six LifeVac anti-choking devices have been purchased and issued to Chesterton Police Department patrol officers.

“The lifesaving devices utilize a patented one-way valve to prevent air from entering the airway and creating a suction that dislodges food or objects from the patient’s airway,” the department said on its Facebook page.

LifeVac has 936 lives saved to date, according to the department.