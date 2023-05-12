Michigan City Promise Scholarship deadline June 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST

All applications and required forms must be submitted no later than the deadline of June 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST.

The Promise Scholarship is up to $5,000 per year for an undergraduate degree or trade school.

Students may apply only during their Senior year of high school.

The forms and documents may be mailed, emailed, or delivered to City Hall.

Students at Michigan City High School or at Marquette High School, who have parents/guardians who own or rent a home in the Civil City Limits of Michigan City, are eligible.

If you have questions or need forms, please contact:

Janet Beutner, Promise Scholarship Director, at:

219-873-1400 Ext 2002 or jbeutner@emichigancity.com