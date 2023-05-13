Volunteer while paddling for the DNR’s Paddlecraft Wildlife Index.

The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife needs volunteer paddlers to document wildlife on paddling trips from June 1 to July 31.

By helping document the number of wildlife seen while floating, paddlers will help biologists estimate wildlife population changes around Indiana’s waterways. The DNR says this is a great opportunity for paddlers who enjoy watching wildlife while paddling.

Sign up to volunteer at on.IN.gov/paddlecraftindex