Press release by Salvation Army of Michigan City:

May 15-21 has been set aside for The Salvation Army of Michigan City as it calls Americans to “Love Beyond”

MICHIGAN CITY, May 15, 2023 – In an effort to bring citizens of Michigan City together to address issues affecting their most vulnerable neighbors year-round, Mayor Duane Parry has issued a proclamation declaring May 15-21, 2023, as “Salvation Army Week.” The proclamation recognizes the ongoing efforts of the staff and volunteers of the social services organization to help those in the community who are struggling as well as the generosity of those who donate their time and resources to this noble cause.

“It is fitting and proper on Salvation Army Week to recognize the tremendous impact of philanthropy, volunteerism, and community service in the City of Michigan City,” Parry said, reading the proclamation. “National Salvation Army Week is an opportunity to encourage citizens to serve others with their resources and time during the difficult period many of us are experiencing.

” Many people think of The Salvation Army as bell ringers and red kettles at Christmas, but few know the role the organization plays in helping those that are struggling throughout the year. With over 7,200 centers of operation nationwide, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to provide year-round social services to over 25 million people annually, including feeding, financial assistance, substance abuse recovery programs, after-school programs, emergency shelter for children and families, and more.

“‘Love Beyond’ is an invitation from The Salvation Army to anyone who is able to support their neighbor in need, to join us in helping others in our community,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City, along with her husband, Major Dale Simmons, noting that The Salvation Army has provided 3,771 households with food assistance in the last six months, an increase of about 27 percent.

“With the growing need in Michigan City, The Salvation Army needs the help of our community now more than ever,” she said. “We understand that the holidays are when people tend to give the most, but need exists all year long, as does The Salvation Army’s service.” The best way to participate is by visiting SAmichigancity.org or calling (219) 874-6885, ext. 1003 to donate or inquire about volunteer opportunities.