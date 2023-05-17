The City of La Porte is asking for residents’ input.

The city said on its Facebook page, “Help our Community Development & Planning team make paddling, biking and walking safer and more convenient in the City of La Porte!”

The Trails, Greenways and Blueways Master Plan Public Open House is this Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.

The City of La Porte also said, “If you want see improved connections between our neighborhoods, businesses parks and lakes, this opportunity is for you!”

No registration is required.