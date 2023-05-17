The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking community nominations for the following awards to be presented during the Duneland Chamber Community Awards luncheon on July 19:

-Duneland Distinguished Woman Award

-Putting Duneland on the Map Award

-Business Renovation Award

-New Construction Award

-Humanitarian of the Year Award

-Volunteer of the Year Award

-Golden Achievement Award

-Serviceman of the Year Award

Follow this link to nominate an individual or organization: https://form.jotform.com/231065020435139