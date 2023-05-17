The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking community nominations for the following awards to be presented during the Duneland Chamber Community Awards luncheon on July 19:
-Duneland Distinguished Woman Award
-Putting Duneland on the Map Award
-Business Renovation Award
-New Construction Award
-Humanitarian of the Year Award
-Volunteer of the Year Award
-Golden Achievement Award
-Serviceman of the Year Award
Follow this link to nominate an individual or organization: https://form.jotform.com/231065020435139