News release by Indiana DNR:

Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2023-2024 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for all school types, according to INRF executive director Jody Kress.

“The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Indiana’s natural legacy,” Kress said. “This grant gives children an adventure that showcases some of Indiana’s natural and cultural treasures and teaches the importance of protecting and preserving them for everyone to enjoy.”

Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, 174 school grants have been awarded, providing the financial opportunity for more than 18,000 students to visit state parks.

Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities.

“These trips help children understand how previous generations viewed the significance of Indiana’s natural and cultural resources, and at the same time let them make great memories that they will carry into adulthood,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for DNR State Parks.

The maximum grant award is $250 per application.

Applications are accepted from May 1-June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30.

Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs. Read more about the impact this grant has had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.

A video explaining the program is at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8

The INRF is accepting donations to the fund from individuals, businesses, and anyone else who supports the idea of getting kids outdoors. The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children.

For further information, including how to donate, email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov.