An arrestee on Wednesday afternoon was found with scissors in a “peculiar” location after a body scan at the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

Lieutenant Jeff Holt – Assistant Jail Commander of Operations, was assisting jail deputies with the intake of the arrestee inside the jail. Police say while completing the process of the intake, the arrestee refused to participate in a body scan. The body scan is a requirement for all arrestees to complete prior to acceptance as an inmate at the LCJ.

Police say the arrestee reluctantly agreed to participate in a scan. While reviewing the scan image, Holt observed what appeared to be a foreign object inside the anal cavity of the arrestee. From his training and experience, he recognized the item as being consistent with that of a metal object. The arrestee was escorted from the scanner room to a nearby area for an additional search. The arrestee again refused to cooperate with jail deputies.

Holt had the subject complete a second body scan. Upon review of the newly scanned image, he noticed the object had moved and he was able to positively identify the object as scissors — still inside the anal cavity of the arrestee. The scissors were removed from the arrestee a short time later without incident.

Using the jail’s “SecurPASS” Body Scanner, which was purchased in 2017, deputies have recovered items such as tattooing equipment, drugs, paraphernalia, miscellaneous foreign objects, and now scissors.

Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “The body scanner is an incredible state of the art tool used to ensure the safety and security of all within the La Porte County Jail. Lieutenant Holt is commended for relying upon his training and experience, and successfully preventing a dangerous edged object from making its way fully into the jail.”