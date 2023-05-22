In LaPorte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 6 between U.S. 35 and County Road South 550 East on or after Tuesday, May 30.

U.S. 6 will be closed for a bridge replacement project over the Kankakee River through late September. The official detour will follow U.S. 35, U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

INDOT says motorists should note that State Road 23 will also be closed between U.S. 6 and U.S. 30 for approximately two weeks beginning on or after Friday, June 9. The detour for that closure will follow U.S. 30, U.S. 31 and U.S. 6.