In St. Joseph County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will conduct bridge work resulting in lane closures in both directions on U.S. 31 over U.S. 20 beginning on or after Tuesday, May 30.

U.S. 31 will be reduced to one lane with alternating lane closures between State Road 2 and Nimtz Parkway for a bridge deck overlay project. One lane will remain open in each direction through the duration of the project, which will be ongoing through late August.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.