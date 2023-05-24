News release by Franciscan Health:

Improvements reduce wait times for appointments, results

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Patients seeking mammograms at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City now have increased access and decreased wait times thanks to upgraded and expanded equipment options.

Craig Menninga, director of imaging for Franciscan Health Michigan City, said the Breast Care Center replaced two mammography units with new, state-of-the-art models and added a third. The Center also added a second ultrasound machine.

Patients needing diagnostic mammograms for further study of a suspicious area following an exam or screening mammogram often require a follow-up ultrasound.

“We can now do two simultaneously so the patient doesn’t have to wait nearly as long for an appointment or results,” Menninga said.

Menninga said the images with the new equipment are much more clear, helping radiologists to more accurately spot tumors. Reducing wait times for patients potentially facing a cancer diagnosis, he said, supports Franciscan Health’s core value of compassionate concern.

As part of Franciscan’s patient-centered healthcare ministry, patients at the Breast Care Center are paired with a nurse navigator when they are scheduled for a diagnostic mammogram after a suspicious lesion is detected.

“We want to make sure we are with these patients from the start,” Menninga said. “In other healthcare settings, some patients may not see the nurse navigator until they go to oncology. We know the process can be stressful and they have a lot of questions. The nurse navigator is there to help.”

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City is located in the hospital building at 3500 Franciscan Way. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (219) 877-1980.

Mammograms, ultrasounds and other screenings are also available at the Franciscan Health Women’s Center Chesterton at 770 Indiana Boundary Road. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 921-2040.