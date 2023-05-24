Press release by Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

Michigan City, IN –Earlier this month, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, (chamber) Membership Director, Danny Hogan, successfully completed the 2023 Indiana Economic Development Course from the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University. This intense week-long course provides the foundation for economic development practitioners, allied professionals, community leaders, and volunteers. The course supports efforts to build stronger, more sustainable communities and prepare professionals for the ever-changing field of economic development.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to take this course!” stated Hogan. “With the NIPSCO double track project set for completion along with the train station and SOLA developments, it is now more important than ever to have a basic understanding of the foundations of economic development to better serve our members and the community as a whole.” Participating with Hogan in this course were staff from other Northwest Indiana chamber partners including the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City, LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, Northwest Indiana Forum, Purdue Extension, Valpo Chamber, and Starke County Economic Development Foundation.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about Chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com. Visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com for more information.