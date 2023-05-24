Portage Police say numerous people reported break-ins to their vehicles on Friday night to early Saturday morning.

According to police the break-ins occurred in the area of McCasland/ Houston / Newport.

Police say to check your security cameras as they are hoping to get a better picture of this suspect from the thefts.

A photo of the back of a vehicle and suspect was provided by the Portage Police Department.

Police say if you can identify the subject or if you have video of him, to contact Detective Dandurand at 219-764-5705.