A fire in a Michigan City mobile home park that injured two people is being investigated as arson according to police.

On Tuesday at around 8:27 am, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating a residence was on fire in the 100 block of Dunewood Drive. This residence is located within the Dunewood Mobile Home Park situated at 170 SR 212 in Michigan City. In addition to being on fire, it was reported that two people and a dog were trapped inside.

Multiple units responded to the scene including Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services. It was learned that three men, who had been performing cement work in the park, put themselves in harm’s way to remove the two occupants and dog from the residence.

Immediate medical care was provided to the two injured occupants, a 77-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy. Both were transported to Franciscan Hospital. The 4-year old’s injuries were reported as being minor. The woman was transported to a hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana for advanced treatment. Michigan City Animal Control took custody of the rescued dog.

The initial investigation revealed this fire was intentionally set and it is being investigated as an Arson. MCFD Fire Marshall Jeff Bruder was summoned to the scene and will be working alongside the MCPD Detectives on this case.

MCPD Det./Sgt. Melissa Sopher was assigned as the Lead Detective for this investigation. The Michigan City Police Department asks that all residents in the area of this fire check any exterior or ring cameras they may be utilizing for footage of the suspect(s) or suspicious activity. The time frame to check would be 7 a.m. up until the fire was reported.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com. The Michigan City Police Department is also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.