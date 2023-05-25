The City of Valparaiso on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the city’s solar project, which has added 772 solar panels to five city facilities, providing sustainable energy and saving taxpayers an estimated $5.2 million over the life of the panels.

The city says there are 100 panels atop historic City Hall. Those cannot be seen from the ground, by design.

On their Facebook page the City of Valparaiso said, “Valparaiso City Services continues to monitor renewable energy opportunities, successfully expanding services to more residents and businesses while keeping electrical cost per gallon of use at stable levels, due to energy efficiency.”