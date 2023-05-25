Press release by ITR Concession Company:

ELKHART, INDIANA – ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) has completed spring construction and finished bridge deck repairs on the two (2) bridges on I-90 eastbound, just before Westpoint Toll Plaza (Illinois/Indiana Stateline).

ITRCC will be moving into summer construction on June 1, 2023, with work continuing on the structure over the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad (MM1.56). The summer phase will include the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound directions.

During the summer phase, construction will also continue on five (5) bridges on 1-90 at Exit 10 (Gary/Chicago International Airport), with local detours between Exit 10 to Exit 5 (Hammond) during times of entry/exit ramp closures at Exit 10.

Project Timeframe

*Summer Construction: 6/01/2023 – 9/24/2023

*Fall Construction: 9/24/2023 – 11/19/2023

West Point Construction | 6/01 to 9/24

Exit 0 WB will remain open.

MM 0.9 | Exit 0 EB | Ramp entrance at I-90, eastbound over 108th street, will be closed. Eastbound entrance traffic will detour down US-41 to Exit 5 on I-90.

Local traffic | 108th street will be closed, follow detour signs around closure.

MM 1.1 – MM 2.2 | Eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the duration of the project.

Traffic through the WestPoint toll plaza will be reduced to four toll lanes in each direction.

Exit 10 (Gary/Chicago International Airport | 3/20 to 11/15

Eastbound (EB) Entry Ramp Closure – (3/20 – 6/01) – Completed

EB Exit Ramp Closure (5/31 – 7/5) – Patrons will be urged to use EXIT 5 and take US-41 S to 312 EB. If Patrons miss the EXIT 5 route, they will need to use EXIT 17 and use US-12/20WB to work back west.

The exit ramp will now be closed from 5/31-8/6 as opposed to the original schedule of 7/5-8/31. This schedule advancement will allow an acceleration of other work to avoid delays as the year progresses.

Westbound (WB) Entry Ramp Closure (9/18 – 11/15) – Take 912 north (Cline Ave) to 312west (Chicago Ave). Travel 312 to US-41, turn right (northbound) onto US-41, turn right onto 141st and follow signs for ITR EXIT 5 WB on ramp.

WB Exit Ramp Closure – Patrons will be urged to use EXIT 17 and take US-12/20 WB west.

If Patrons miss the EXIT 17 route, they will need to use EXIT 5 and take US-41 S to312 EB to work back east.

Motorist may experience delays, related to this construction.

Signage will be deployed before work zones to notify motorist of alternative exits along the construction corridor.

*Dates subject to utilities, materials, equipment, or weather delays.

Single-lane closures on the Toll Road and reduced work zone speed limits are designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly while maintaining a safe environment for construction workers and the general public.

Construction alerts will be updated frequently @lndianaTollRoad on Twitter, Facebook, and lnstagram.

Northwest Indiana Bridge infrastructure was constructed over 56 years ago and is due for upgrades, repair, and reconstruction. When completed, the roadway will be safer, smoother, and require only routine maintenance for decades to come.

Rick Fedder, Chief Operating Officer of ITRCC, said “Our goal is to minimize the impact to travelers by keeping traffic moving safely while proactively communicating with our customers and community stakeholders.” To aid in this communication a traffic pattern animation graphic is available here as part of ITRCC’s Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plan.