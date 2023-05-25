News release by Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Region residents can lace up their walking shoes for a healthy dose of information and exercise as Franciscan Health’s free 10-week Walk With A Doc program steps off in Michigan City June 7.

The free 5K walks will begin at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member followed by stretching and continue through Washington Park at 6 p.m. each Wednesday June 7 through Aug. 9. Registration takes place on-site only beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

Participants do not need to complete the 5K walk to participate. In case of inclement weather, the walks will take place indoors at the Michigan City YMCA at 1202 Spring St.

Franciscan Health’s Walk With A Doc program is the perfect way to supplement a walking, fitness or wellness program. Walking provides multiple physical and mental health benefits, including increasing weight loss, strengthening the heart, lowering blood sugar, easing joint pain, boosting energy and improving mood.

The Walk with a Doc program is a collaboration between Franciscan Health Michigan City, the City of Michigan City, General Insurance Services, the Michigan City Police Department and the YMCA.

For more information, please contact Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at nila.williams@franciscanalliance.org.