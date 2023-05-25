The La Porte Community School Corporation has been included as one of three awardees in the State of Indiana by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project AWARE Grant.

The Project AWARE Grant will be distributed over the course of four years and will impact over 6,100 students in the La Porte community. Project AWARE funds provided by the Indiana Department of Education through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will focus on needs related to overall wellness, provide students and families access to mental health services, and reduce the stigma around mental health awareness.

The funding will specifically support early identification and provide training and resources for staff to meet current challenges facing students. The LPCSC Project AWARE Team will partner with the Indiana Department of Education and local mental health providers to support building positive habits, coping techniques, and fostering a safe and healthy environment for all students and staff.

As the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close, La Porte Community School Corporation and Bring Change to Mind put their best foot forward to reduce the stigma around mental illness. Bring Change to Mind, student sponsored clubs at La Porte High School and La Porte Middle School have accepted the challenge to create a culture supporting mental health. In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, both clubs joined forces and organized a student walk at the Kesling track. Over 70 La Porte students in grades 7-12 gathered to participate in the event to celebrate a commitment to mental health awareness and support.

LPCSC Mental Health Counselor and Bring Change to Mind Club Advisor, Christine Rosenbaum stated, “Mental health is a part of our society which is easily ignored because of its stigma. This initiative provides our students the opportunity to have discussions about mental wellness and what we can do to support the well-being of ourselves and others.”