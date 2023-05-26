Yesterday afternoon at approximately 2:21 PM, deputies were summoned to CR 50 North in the area of CR 1000 East, rural Wills Township, reference a single vehicle crash. The crash scene was located in the 10400 east block of CR 50 North. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Micah Dokmanovic and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A black 2012 Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 50 North. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center and traveled across the eastbound lane. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway and continued traveling until colliding with a tree. Following the crash, the vehicle reentered CR 50 North and came to a stop.

The driver was identified as Braydon R. FLAGG (20 YOA) of Mill Creek. FLAGG was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a regional hospital. While still investigating the crash scene, deputies learned FLAGG was pronounced deceased in the emergency room.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.