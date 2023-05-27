The City of Michigan City made the following statement regarding the Splash Pad not operating this weekend.

“Mayor Duane Parry and our Michigan City Park Department are very disappointed to learn that The Splash Pad in Washington Park will not be opening this weekend as promised.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management), has delayed our opening, and expects to give final approval within the next 30 days.

“As an entirely new water filtration system has been installed, we must meet all requirements set by IDEM.

“We all look forward to a safe and fun summer in Washington Park for all of our residents and guests as safety and compliance always come first.”