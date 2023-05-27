The NewDay Foundation of LaPorte is congratulating the 2023 winners of the Connie Yagelski-Marhanka Scholarship. Two $1000 scholarships are awarded to students graduating from LaPorte County high schools that plan to continue their musical education and participation in college.

Kyra Krachinski –

Michigan City High School

Kyra Krachinski, a senior at Michigan City High School, was selected for the Indiana All-State Honor Band – the first musician in the history of MCHS to be chosen for this prestigious honor, selected from among hundreds of students across the state who auditioned. The flute is her instrument of choice – and the one that earned her a spot in the All-State Honor Band – but Kyra also plays the piccolo and baritone saxophone.

In the fall, Kyra plans to attend Ball State University with a major in Microbiology and a minor in Genetics. Although she isn’t planning a degree in music, she hopes to continue playing in musical ensembles and orchestras during her college years.

Grace Rinkel –

LaPorte High School

Grace Rinkel, a Senior in 2023 from LaPorte High School, was selected as our second Scholarship winner.

Besides being a vocalist, Grace is also an actress, where she stared in Once Upon a Mattress in the role of Lady Larken.

Grace hopes to work as a music therapist at Riley Hospital after she gets her degree.

In the fall Grace will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University to major in Music Therapy.