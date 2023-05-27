The Portage Police Department is congratulating Corporal Dan Martinez, who has been selected as the Portage Police Department’s Officer of the Year.

Martinez is a nine-year veteran who is currently assigned to the Patrol Division with his K-9 partner Diablo.

Police say in late 2021 through early 2022 the City of Portage experienced a spike in crime along the US Highway 20 corridor, specifically at several of the various hotels in that area. Through the efforts of all of the officers of the Portage Police Department crime in the area has been reduced by 60%, according to police.

“Of particular note were the efforts of Cpl. Martinez,” the Portage Police Department said on their Facebook page. “When not tending to his other duties Martinez dedicated his free time to actively patrolling this area and conducting surveillance of the known hot spots. Directly related to these efforts Cpl. Martinez was able to make thirty criminal arrests, recover over 100 grams of marijuana, 49 various pills, 22 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamines, two stolen vehicles, two illegally possessed firearms, over $3,000 in drug related currency, and over $10,000 in counterfeit bills.”

Corporal Martinez’s efforts were recognized by his supervisors who nominated him for this award that was then voted on by his peers.