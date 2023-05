In LaPorte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 4 between C.R. S 500 E and Taylor Rd on or after Friday, June 2.

State Road 4 will be closed through mid-July for a culvert replacement over Leroy arm of the Williams Travis Ditch.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 104 and State Road 23.