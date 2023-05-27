News release by Indiana Department of Health:

The Indiana Department of Health is recognizing members of VOICE Indiana, who were honored as 2023 Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for their advocacy efforts in the fight for a tobacco-free future.

The teens were celebrated on May 18 at the 2023 Youth Advocates of the Year Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

“We are thrilled that VOICE Indiana members were chosen as Group Youth Advocates of the Year,” said Miranda Spitznagle, director of the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Division at the Indiana Department of Health. “VOICE Indiana is a model organization that demonstrates the power that youth voices can have in advocating for the future and health of young people, and we are pleased to support their work as part of our youth engagement initiative. These four exceptional young advocates further exemplify the qualities of a new generation of leaders who are leading the way toward a healthier, tobacco-free future.”

VOICE Indiana is a statewide youth empowerment organization, focused on engaging, educating and empowering teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The youth ambassadors who represented VOICE at the Catalysts for Change ceremony were: Brenna Bastin from New Palestine High School, Suhita Chintachalaruvu from Hamilton Southeastern High School, Nicole Liu from Noblesville High School and Hannah Martin from F.J. Reitz High School. Additional VOICE Youth Ambassadors are Gracie Castner from Eastern Hancock High School, Lauren Jeffries from Boone Grove High School and Nelli McLeod from Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Every year, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids honors a National Youth Advocate of the Year, four Individual Youth Advocates of the Year and one Group Youth Advocates of the Year. The winners receive scholarships to continue their tobacco prevention efforts and serve as youth ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Additional information about the event and awardees can be found at tfk.org/awards.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.