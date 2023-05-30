A 16-year-old died late Sunday in Crown Point following a shooting involving an apparent prank with a firearm, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 11:40 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an assault with a firearm at 12000 block of Burr Street in Crown Point.

Officers arrived and encountered an individual who was waving his arms and calling for help.

The male led the officers to the backyard of the residence, where a 16-year-old male victim was found lying near a fire pit with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officer immediately began CPR while applying pressure to the wound and checking for vital signs. Despite his efforts, the victim showed no signs of life. The Crown Point Fire Department Ambulance arrived shortly after and initiated life-saving procedures.

During the initial investigation, officers secured a backpack which was found to contain a firearm. The Lake County Crime Lab was contacted to take custody of the weapon for further examination.

The initial investigation indicated that the 18-year-old suspect and the victim were in the backyard with friends when the suspect pulled out a firearm as a prank. The gun discharged, striking the male juvenile in the chest.

The suspect was transported to Saint Anthony’s Hospital for evaluation and later taken into custody on probable-cause charges. The male juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.