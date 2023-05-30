In Lake County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is moving to the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-65 southbound between U.S. 12/20 and 61st Avenue on or after today, Tuesday, May 30.

I-65 southbound is reduced to two lanes between mile marker 259-256, with one lane on the far outside and one lane in a crossover express lane on the northbound side. All I-65 southbound traffic from north of I-80/94 is pushed to the crossover lane. Vehicles in the crossover lane do not have interchange access until 61st Avenue.

The ramp from U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 and the ramp from 15th Avenue to southbound I-65 will also close on or around May 30. Motorists should seek alternate routes to access I-65 southbound or follow the marked detours.

These restrictions and closures will be in place through mid-June. INDOT says traffic is expected to be heavily impacted, and motorists should expect delays during peak times. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.