Press release by Michigan City Area Schools:

Memorial Day is the traditional start of summer, a day for picnics, games, and getting together with family and friends. The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) delayed their festivities to remember why this day is a national holiday- to honor those who gave their lives in the service of our country. They marched in the Michigan City parade and then participated in the memorial ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. The parade and ceremony were organized by American Legion Post 37, with participants from all Michigan City veteran groups.

“Our cadets have their priorities in the right order. It was great to see our cadets representing our school so well in the parade and ceremony,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, a veteran of the Iraq War, said that he was proud to see how well the cadets performed on this somber day. “Our cadets understand the sacrifices that have been made to keep our country the greatest country on earth.”

Although school is out for the summer, the cadets will be busy supporting school and community activities. Among these are the MCHS graduation on June 4th, the Michigan City Patriotic Parade on July 1st, and the Back To School Rally on July 29th. The cadets will also be attending a Leadership Camp at St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin from June 5th-9th. MCHS has organized this camp, which will also be attended by MCJROTC units from Indianapolis Ben Davis, Portage and Romeoville, IL high schools. Selected cadets will also be attending the National Military Drill Camp in San Antonio, Texas and the Senior Leadership Camp near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All camps are done at no cost to the cadet or MCHS. All costs are funded by the Marine Corps.