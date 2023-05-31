The Michigan City Police Department welcomed four new police officers to the MCPD Family.

Sworn in as members of the Michigan City Police Department by City Clerk Gale Neulieb were Officer Douglas Abraham, Officer Christopher Bartak, Officer Gary Francisco and Officer Timothy King.

Officer Abraham is a lateral transfer from another police department and will be immediately assigned to Uniform Patrol Shift II.

Officers Bartak, Francisco and King will be assigned to the Division of Professional Standards to start their training.

“Chief Forker and the Michigan City Police Department welcome the new officers and thank their family and friends for supporting these officers during this ceremony,” the Michigan City Police Department said on their Facebook page.

Also present at the ceremony were Mayor Duane Parry, Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch, and Councilman Don Przybylinski.