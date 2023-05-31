In LaPorte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin a resurfacing project on State Road 4 between Boyd Boulevard and State Road 104 on or after Wednesday, June 7.

State Road 4 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic in the area where work is occurring. The project will be ongoing through late October.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT also says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.