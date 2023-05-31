Press release by La Porte Community School Corporation:

Congratulations to the La Porte High School Choir for receiving the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the 2022-2023 school year! Under the direction of Choir Director Tom Coe, these talented Slicer musicians were presented a special banner from the Indiana State School Music Association recognizing their outstanding musical

accomplishments this year, which include gold ratings for all three choirs at the April contest, as well as gold ratings in sight reading as well. Director Tom Coe said, “This year’s Chorale, made up of mostly Seniors, has been the brightest spot of my day all year long! I’m going to miss them very much next year and they are leaving some BIG shoes to fill for the underclassmen!”

Seniors Morelia Robles, Addysen Morros, and Monica Camarillo-Duran expressed the great impact that participating in the choir had on their high school careers. “Mr. Coe is such a great leader. He creates a space for us to feel comfortable. I will miss it a lot,” said Robles. Morros stated, “I became more confident in myself and appreciate the support we received throughout the community.” Camarillo-Duran shared a message for future Slicer musicians, “The choir showed me the importance of teamwork and I hope all choir members keep working together to improve and never give up.”