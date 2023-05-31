In St. Joseph County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will move to the next phase of work at the U.S. 20/31 bypass and U.S. 31 interchange on or after Wednesday, June 7.

U.S. 31 traffic will be switched to the newly constructed northbound lanes under the U.S. 20 bridge for two-way traffic on the northbound side. The southbound lanes will be closed for reconstruction.

The loop ramps on the east side of the interchange will reopen, while the loop ramps on the west side will close due to the location of the work zone. The ramp from southbound U.S. 31 to eastbound U.S. 20 and the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound U.S. 31 will be closed.

These restrictions will be in place through mid-September. Once the southbound lanes have been reconstructed, work will move to phase 6 which involves closing the inside lanes of U.S. 31 to install new center barrier walls and curbs. U.S. 31 will also be resurfaced between Jackson Rd and just south of Ireland Rd during that phase.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and ramp access through this area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT also says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.