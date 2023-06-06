BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – One person sustained serious injuries after a train struck a vehicle in Berrien County on Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Pardee Road near U.S. Highway 12 in Galien Township for a train vs. car crash.

The Berrien County Sheriff Department says the vehicle was traveling south on Pardee Road and went around the activated railroad crossing arms and was hit by the train traveling west.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The driver was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The driver is a 44 year old male from Three Oaks.

The crash is still under investigation.