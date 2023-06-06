Press release by City of La Porte:

Admirers of the historic Civic Auditorium will have the opportunity to purchase a piece of it to own forever, according Civic & Events Director Brett Binversie.

The Civic’s antique seating sections will be available for sale through an online auction beginning Friday, June 9. Original to the building since its dedication in 1930, the chair sections range in size from one to 13 seats. Starting bids range from $50 to $350. Though some may be sad to see them go, Binversie said the new seats make the building ADA accessible, allowing more people to experience the building and its charm.

“As the Civic continues to host new events and welcome larger crowds, we must do what we can to accommodate all who walk through our doors,” Binversie said. “The new seats will provide more comfort for patrons and allow for the installation of handrails to make navigating the building safer and easier. Additionally, becoming ADA compliant opens us up to new funding sources which would empower us to grow and improve even more.”

The link to the online auction will be posted at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 9 to the Civic’s Facebook page, as well as laportecivicauditorium.com. The bidding will end at noon on Friday, June 16. Individuals with questions may contact the Civic at 219-362-2325.