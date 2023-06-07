PORTER COUNTY – An Indiana State Police Trooper from the Lowell Post made three drug arrests durring his shift on Monday, according to the ISP.

At around 7:45 a.m., the trooper initiated a traffic stop along I-94 at the 26.8 mile-marker on a VW Jetta for several traffic violations. This location is just east of the S.R. 49 exit ramp in Chesterton. During the traffic stop investigation, a search of the trunk revealed 1.9 pounds of cocaine that had been concealed in a duffel bag. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with dealing in cocaine. The driver was identified as Briseida Montenegro-Barrera from Aurora, IL, and the passenger as Luis Alberto Sanchez-Espinoza from Jalisco, Mexico. Both subjects were incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.

At around 3:00 p.m., the same trooper initiated a traffic stop along I-80 near the 15 mile-marker on a Toyota Scion for several traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in 17 pounds of marijuana products to include marijuana, THC vapes, and THC edibles being seized. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and released.