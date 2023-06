In Portage, beginning Wednesday, June 14 until at least Saturday, November 11, Central Avenue between Swanson Road and Willowdale Road will be closed to through traffic due to the reconstruction of the bridge as part of the Central Avenue West Project.

Detours will be marked.

Westbound through traffic will detour south on Willowcreek Road to Stone Avenue; west on Stone Avenue to Willowdale Road and north on Willowdale Road to Central Avenue Eastbound traffic will take the reverse route.