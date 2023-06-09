Press release by La Porte County Symphony Orchestra:

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) will present “Music Under the Stars” on Sunday, July 16, at Friendship Botanic Gardens’ Celebration Pavilion in Michigan City. The concert begins at 7:30 PM and admission is free to the public. This is a family friendly event! The evening’s sponsor is NIPSCO/NISOURCE.

LCSO Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, will lead the LCSO in selections of marches, music with an “Americana” theme as well as featuring the 2022 Hoosier Star winners.

Joining the LCSO will be Savannah Holley and Julia Thorn. Holley will be performing “Poor Wandering One” from The Pirates of Penzance and Thorn will be performing “In My Dreams” from Anastasia.

“We would like to thank NIPSCO/NISOURCE for sponsoring this concert as they have been long time sponsors for Hoosier Star,” said LCSO Executive Director, Tim King. “We are so appreciative of their sponsorship for this evening as it will serve as the finale to our 50th Anniversary season.”

The Gardens’ gates open at 6:30 PM. Please enter through the Liberty Trail entrance. A cash bar and light refreshments will be available for purchase on site, but no food vendors. Guests are allowed to bring in their own picnic baskets. There will be lawn chairs on site available for seating, but guests are encouraged and welcomed to bring their own chairs and blankets. Prior to the concert, take time to enjoy the beautiful and serene nature of The Gardens and then cap it with the performance by the LCSO as the stars appear above.

For more information, go to WWW.LCSO.NET or https://friendshipbotanicgardens.org/community-events/.