News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced that Bruce W. Berdanier will join the university as dean of the College of Engineering and Sciences, effective July 24, 2023.

Berdanier most recently served as the Lohr Endowed Dean of the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings, S.D. As dean at SDSU, Berdanier’s accomplishments included the completion of a $5 million endowment for the dean’s position, developing and implementing a strategic plan for the college and its departments, and engaging alumni, industries and partner universities in development of the region surrounding the university.

Since 2018, he has been actively engaged with the Engineering Accreditation Commission for the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), leading accreditation teams evaluating universities’ programs.

“Dr. Berdanier is a respected scholar with significant experience in engineering nationally and internationally, leadership and service in the engineering profession, teaching and research,” said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at PNW. “I am excited that he will join us at PNW, where he will continue to enhance the excellence of our engineering and science academic programs and engage our outstanding faculty and students in projects that improve the quality of life for people in the Northwest Indiana region and beyond.”

At PNW, Berdanier will lead a college offering more than 20 undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare students for rewarding careers in the highly sought-after STEM fields. The ABET-accredited programs of the PNW School of Engineering are a part of the College of Engineering and Sciences. The PNW School of Engineering is recognized for its expertise in mechanical, civil, computer, and electrical engineering. The school ranks 42nd nationally in the most recent U.S. News and World Report rankings of Best Engineering Programs in the United States, among engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

As dean, Berdanier also will oversee several highly distinguished research centers including the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS), the Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences Center, the Center for Crime and Forensics, the Water Institute, the Energy Efficiency and Reliability Center, and the Center for High Energy Physics.

Berdanier previously served as the dean of the School of Engineering at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. His faculty appointments have included South Dakota State, Ohio Northern University and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

He earned his Ph.D. in environmental engineering and hydrogeology from The Ohio State University, his master’s degree in civil engineering with a concentration in environmental engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a concentration in water resources from The Ohio State University.