A Portage man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in November resulting in the death of Chesterton Middle School teacher, and Chesterton resident, 24-year-old Lauren Thompson.

On Thursday officers of the Portage Police Department were informed that an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver of the vehicle, who is believed to have caused the traffic collision resulting in the death of Thompson.

With warrant in hand, officers went to the last known address of the suspect, 42-year-old Arthur H. Schmidt of Portage and placed him in custody.

As of Friday, Schmidt was being held at the Porter County Jail on the charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness when defendant commits aggressive driving resulting in death.