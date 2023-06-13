A juvenile was charged with burglary and criminal mischief and more individuals are believed to be involved with the vandalism of vehicles, the City of La Porte Police Department said on Monday.

On the morning of June 5, officers responded to a burglary at Carter’s Barbershop, located at 711 Jefferson Ave. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect was a male juvenile. During the investigation it was also learned that the same juvenile was directly involved with vandalizing over 20 vehicles on the east side of the city that same weekend.

On Monday, the male juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with burglary and over 20 counts of criminal mischief.

Police said on Monday there are believed to be more individuals involved with the damage to the vehicles.

The La Porte Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Jim Ferguson at 219-362-9446 Ext. 202 or at jferguson@lpcitypd.com.